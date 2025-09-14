Muju man arrested for stabbing acquaintance during festival 'for not using honorifics'
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 14:34
A man in his 50s was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance at a local festival in Muju, North Jeolla.
The Muju Police Precinct announced Sunday that it is investigating the suspect on charges of attempted murder.
The suspect is accused of stabbing a 50-year-old acquaintance with a weapon during an argument at a food stall near a festival site in Muju-eup, Muju County, at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
The victim suffered injuries to the neck and other areas. The person was transported to a hospital, where they remain unconscious.
Police said the two people involved were residents of Muju County, not visiting tourists. The county has been hosting a local festival since Sept. 6.
According to police, the suspect said the attack was provoked because the acquaintance “didn't use honorifics.” Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances of the incident.
BY JUNG SI-NAE
