 Woman reported missing in Yongin found dead in Muju
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 18:34
The police logo [YONHAP]

 
A woman in her 20s who was reported missing in Yongin, Gyeonggi, was found dead in Muju, North Jeolla.
 
According to the Muju Police Precinct on Sunday, a body was discovered in a forested hill in Muju at 11:05 a.m.
 

Police confirmed the body to be that of a woman in her 20s who had been reported missing to the Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct on Friday.
 
Investigators had tracked a vehicle believed to be the last one the woman entered before her disappearance. The driver, a man in his 50s, was apprehended in Muju at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.
 
During questioning, the man reportedly said he “parted ways after an argument” with the woman.
 
“The suspect has been transferred to the Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct,” said a police official. "An autopsy will be conducted to determine whether there are signs of foul play."


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
