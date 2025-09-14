President Lee Jae Myung has publicly supported the Democratic Party’s proposal to establish a “special tribunal for insurrection,” saying in his 100-day press conference on Sept. 11 that it “is not unconstitutional.” He argued that creating this court falls under the legislative branch’s authority and would carry out the people’s will via the National Assembly. Experts and opposition parties warn that the proposal may undermine judicial independence, interfere with how courts assign cases and threaten the separation of powers. [PARK YONG-SEOK]