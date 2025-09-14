 Let’s go…
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Let’s go…

Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
President Lee Jae Myung has publicly supported the Democratic Party’s proposal to establish a “special tribunal for insurrection,” saying in his 100-day press conference on Sept. 11 that it “is not unconstitutional.” He argued that creating this court falls under the legislative branch’s authority and would carry out the people’s will via the National Assembly. Experts and opposition parties warn that the proposal may undermine judicial independence, interfere with how courts assign cases and threaten the separation of powers. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Let’s go…

Sunday's fortune: Maintaining balance in family life

Saturday's fortune: Avoid jealousy and learn to let go

Friday's fortune: Keep family and friends close to your heart

We are no longer... together

Related Stories

Back and forth

Believe it or not, but...

Unprecedented…

The "main star" of the PPP national convention

Cooperation is out of the question…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)