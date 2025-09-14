Sunday's fortune: Maintaining balance in family life
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Longevity calls for healthy living.
🔹 Today is the youngest you’ll ever be.
🔹 Take charge of family affairs with confidence.
🔹 Don’t delay — act on today’s tasks.
🔹 Put your plans into motion.
🔹 Move forward with pride and confidence.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Parents cannot always win against their children.
🔹 Keep balance between opposing sides.
🔹 Other people’s fortune may look greater than your own.
🔹 Spend more time with family over outsiders.
🔹 Guard your fair share carefully.
🔹 Remember: you are unique as you are.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Be the moral center of your family.
🔹 Let the wisdom of years shine.
🔹 Sometimes “good enough” is best.
🔹 Nothing will go to waste today.
🔹 Family harmony is built on teamwork.
🔹 Treasure loyal friends and true bonds.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Good things attract many people.
🔹 Savor the flavor of life.
🔹 Knock and the door will open.
🔹 Expect to reach goals and feel fulfillment.
🔹 Enjoy cheerful spending.
🔹 Communication flows easily, bringing joy.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Follow your heart — it will lead you well.
🔹 Step into the spotlight today.
🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness.
🔹 Let kinship bring unity.
🔹 Abundance is a blessing.
🔹 From head to toe, confidence shines.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Blood is thicker than water.
🔹 Family ties always bend inward.
🔹 Forgive minor faults.
🔹 Cooperation and support bring peace.
🔹 Progress may take longer than expected.
🔹 Recharge with films or performances.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Praise and kind words can achieve wonders.
🔹 Two is good, three is better.
🔹 Unite efforts for shared success.
🔹 Enjoy hobbies and leisure for healing.
🔹 You may be invited to gatherings.
🔹 Relax and enjoy carefree moments.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Wealth earns respect in society.
🔹 Many branches bring constant winds.
🔹 Do good quietly, without display.
🔹 Too many leaders spoil progress.
🔹 Confidence is good, arrogance is not.
🔹 Take time alone for reflection.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything feels appealing today.
🔹 Each day is the best day to live fully.
🔹 Long-awaited news or progress may arrive.
🔹 Life may be filled with happiness.
🔹 Capture precious moments in photos.
🔹 Expect an uplifting, cheerful day.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Good | 🧭 West
🔹 A spouse may prove more dependable than children.
🔹 Love transcends age.
🔹 Peace comes when you heed your partner.
🔹 Rekindle passion in marriage.
🔹 Recharge the batteries of love.
🔹 Treat yourself with a cherished purchase.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Open your heart for genuine conversations.
🔹 A half-success is still progress.
🔹 Give more than you receive.
🔹 Go on an outing or share a family meal.
🔹 Not everything will feel fully satisfying.
🔹 Expect less exciting meetings.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Accept the flow of time — don’t resist it.
🔹 Don’t feel burdened by new things.
🔹 Avoid unhealthy attachments to people.
🔹 Don’t use a butcher’s knife on a chicken.
🔹 Rest rather than overwork.
🔹 Avoid questionable encounters.
🔹 Today, the real challenge is mastering yourself.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)