Son Heung-min scores second-fastest career goal in LAFC's victory over San Jose
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 15:34 Updated: 14 Sep. 2025, 17:46
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min struck the opening goal in a 4-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes just 52 seconds after kickoff, scoring the second-fastest goal of his career.
Son tucked in a cutback from Artem Smolyakov for the opening goal, which marked the Korean forward's second-fastest goal after the goal he registered 45 seconds after kickoff against West Ham in the Premier League in 2020.
Saturday's goal brings his goal contribution in the 2025 MLS season to two goals and two assists across five appearances.
His second MLS goal follows his notable performance with the national team during the September international break, during which he racked up one goal and one assist against the United States and one goal against Mexico.
LAFC stayed in fifth place in the 15-team Western Conference with Saturday's win.
Saturday's match also saw a showdown of Denis Bouanga, who completed a hat-trick to seal the win.
Bouanga dribbled all the way down from the halfway line and smashed the ball in to make it 2-0 in the ninth minute. Then, he added one more with a chip shot two minutes later.
Prestone Judd pulled one back in the 18th minute, but Bouanga came back again in the 87th minute, slotting in a tidy pass from Sergi Palencia.
Palencia also added a goal on his own, but on the wrong side of the pitch, failing to clear a cross in the 90th minute for an own goal.
The game took place at Levi’s Stadium, home of NFL team San Francisco 49ers, rather than the Earthquakes' usual PayPal Park. With a capacity of 68,500, Levi’s Stadium is one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Earthquakes typically moves high-profile matches to larger venues. The combination of Mexico’s Independence Day weekend and Son’s presence drew a record crowd of 50,978, surpassing the Earthquakes’ previous mark of 50,850.
"It's been a fantastic experience," Son said in an interview before the game. "I've been here maybe five weeks around that. I am enjoying every single moment, every single second. Thank you for welcoming me so much in the MLS, and I want to win here."
Son, 33, joined LAFC last month after a decade-long stint with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He even threw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.
"I think it's an easy answer," Son said when asked whether he was more nervous for his LAFC debut or throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. "The Dodgers' first pitch, I was so nervous that time. But I'm here now playing soccer or football, and I can concentrate."
Interest in Son has also reshaped broadcast rights for LAFC matches in Korea.
MLS signed a global streaming partnership with Apple in 2022, granting Apple TV exclusive worldwide rights to broadcast MLS matches. Coupang Play secured digital rights jointly with Apple TV, but only for games involving LAFC, and provides Korean-language commentary and analysis. Apple TV streams MLS matches in English and Spanish.
Spotv also began live broadcasting LAFC games with Saturday’s match against the Earthquakes, airing them on Spotv Prime.
Eclat Media Group, Spotv's parent company, obtained the rights to televise LAFC matches through an agreement with MLS. Spotv said it will air LAFC’s remaining matches this season as well as the full 2026 campaign.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
