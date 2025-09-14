KOVO Cup receives conditional approval after initial cancellation confusion
The Korea Volleyball Federation (KOVO) Cup will take place again after a brief cancellation, as Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) granted conditional approval for the men’s tournament on Sunday, reversing earlier confusion that followed the opening match.
KOVO announced early on Sunday that it would cancel all men’s matches in the 2025 KOVO Cup — a preseason tournament in which V League teams compete. The federation said it had “been in continuous contact with the FIVB regarding approval to host the men’s cup matches, but had not received a final response.”
Just nine hours later, KOVO issued a revised statement saying it had received "conditional approval" from the FIVB to proceed.
"We would exclude the invited foreign team, Nakhon Ratchasima from Thailand, and resume the tournament with only seven V League teams," KOVO said.
The FIVB’s conditions included that the KOVO Cup must not affect the regular season in any way. It also prohibited the issuance of International Transfer Certificates for the tournament, barred participation from foreign teams or players and banned any player registered for the 2025 FIVB Men’s World Championship from competing in the KOVO Cup.
The KOVO Cup typically serves as a stage for teams to evaluate their rosters ahead of the regular season.
KOVO had already held a full opening ceremony and match between the Cheonan Hyundai Capital Skywalkers and Busan OK Savings Bank OKman in Yeosu, South Jeolla on Saturday, but the federation canceled the second match between the Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars and Daejeon Samsung Bluefangs on Sunday.
The FIVB stipulates that leagues must begin at least three weeks after the conclusion of the World Championship. This year’s men’s championship began in the Philippines on Friday and runs through Sept. 28.
But KOVO had proceeded with the KOVO Cup under the assumption that the FIVB would treat the cup as an “exhibition series” rather than part of the official 2025–26 season schedule.
But the FIVB categorized the KOVO Cup as part of its official league schedule and did not respond to the hosting request.
KOVO postponed the second match to 11 a.m. on Sunday while awaiting the FIVB’s final decision. The governing body then refused to approve the tournament, prompting KOVO to cancel all men’s matches.
“We apologize to the teams, players, Yeosu city officials, sponsors and volleyball fans, including the residents of Yeosu, for the confusion caused by this difference in perspective with the FIVB,” KOVO said in a statement. “We will do our utmost to communicate closely with the FIVB to ensure this does not happen again.”
Later that day, the FIVB reversed its position and allowed the tournament to proceed under the stipulated conditions. In response, KOVO announced that all remaining men’s matches would be free to attend on a first-come, first-served basis.
The federation also said it would issue full refunds to ticket holders while maintaining their original seating rights.
“We sincerely apologize for the continued back-and-forth that has caused confusion to fans and stakeholders,” KOVO said. “We will do our best to ensure the tournament concludes smoothly.”
