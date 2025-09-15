 Gov't to supply record food stocks, expand discounts to stabilize prices ahead of Chuseok
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Gov't to supply record food stocks, expand discounts to stabilize prices ahead of Chuseok

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 12:24
Radishes are piled up at a large supermarket in Seoul on Sept. 14, three weeks before the Chuseok holidays. [YONHAP]

Radishes are piled up at a large supermarket in Seoul on Sept. 14, three weeks before the Chuseok holidays. [YONHAP]

 
The government said on Monday it will release a record 172,000 tons of major food items and expand discount programs worth 90 billion won ($64.5 million) to help stabilize living costs and boost household consumption ahead of the Chuseok holiday next month.
 
The measures, finalized at a ministerial meeting presided over by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, come amid concerns over rising prices of key holiday goods despite overall inflation remaining within the Bank of Korea's 2 percent target.
 

Related Article

 
Under the plan, the government will supply 1.6 times the usual volume of major food items before the holiday and offer discounts of up to 50 percent on popular Chuseok gift sets, such as fruits and premium Korean beef, known as hanwoo.
 
It will also operate about 2,700 direct-to-consumer markets nationwide to expand access to affordable goods.
 
"While signs of improvement in consumer sentiment are gradually emerging, it is crucial to spread this momentum to regional areas and small businesses," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a press release.

Yonhap
tags Korea food prices Chuseok Ministry of Economy and Finance

More in Economy

Gov't to supply record food stocks, expand discounts to stabilize prices ahead of Chuseok

Trade minister to visit U.S. to continue follow-up talks on trade deal

Trade talks with U.S. could get ugly as experts warn against taking Trump's raw deal

Taiwan's per capita GDP expected to outstrip Korea's for first time in 22 years

Taekwang Industrial named preferred bidder for Aekyung Industrial

Related Stories

Gov't to push for increased investment to counteract weak domestic demand

Korea to inject $2B in emergency aid for tariff-hit auto industry

Gov't, private sector discuss AI-powered drug development

Gov't launches multi-ministry scheme to fight inflation

Finance minister, BOK chief call for structural reforms to spark growth in first-ever visit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)