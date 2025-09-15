 Kospi surpasses 3,400 to continue 4-day streak of gains
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 09:50
An image showing the Kospi starting above the 3,400 level on the morning of Sept. 15, continuing its four-day record rally. [YONHAP]

Korea's main bourse Kospi shot past the 3,400 mark on Monday morning, continuing a four-day streak of record-high numbers for the Korean stock market driven by chip shares, as the government decided to scrap a plan to lower the threshold of major shareholders subject to the capital gains tax.
 
The benchmark Kospi added 13.6 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,409.14 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The Kospi has rallied in recent sessions, with the index reaching a new record high for the third consecutive day Friday, closing at 3,395.54.
 

Foreigners went on a net buying mode, offsetting institutional and individual selling.
 
Investors welcomed the news that the government decided to keep the threshold for the capital gains tax on stock holdings at the current level of 5 billion won ($3.6 million), reversing its earlier proposal to lower it to 1 billion won amid opposition.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics surged 2.12 percent, and chip giant SK hynix advanced 1.83 percent. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution edged up 0.14 percent, and major chemical firm LG Chem increased 0.34 percent.
 
But defense giant Hanwha Aerospace dipped 0.5 percent, and major bio company Samsung Biologics lost 0.58 percent. Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy sank 1.57 percent, and No. 1 financial firm KB Financial Group went down 0.34 percent. Automakers opened lower. Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 3.36 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia retreated 2.93 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,391.85 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 3.65 won, or 0.26 percent, from the previous session's 1388.2 won.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
