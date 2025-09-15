Annual Samsung AI Forum opens in Yongin
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 18:30
Samsung Electronics opened its annual Samsung AI Forum on Monday, broadcasting its mobile and home appliance programs online while keeping its semiconductor discussions behind closed doors, highlighting the different approaches of its two main divisions.
Samsung Electronics will host the forum through Tuesday, bringing together academics and industry experts to share the latest research in AI and explore future directions. Now in its ninth year, the event features keynote speeches from global scholars including Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal and Professor Joseph E. Gonzalez of the University of California, Berkeley.
The Samsung AI Forum began in 2017, and continued both online and offline even during the Covid-19 pandemic. But starting last year, the company restricted access to invited participants from academia and industry.
This year the semiconductor division kept its opening day private, while the device divisions, including mobile and consumer electronics, will stream their second day events live on YouTube.
About 200 invited participants attended the opening-day session at Samsung Electronics' The UniverSE campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi. The theme was "Vertical AI Strategy and Vision in the Semiconductor Industry."
“Samsung is applying AI across our operations to develop foundational technologies that make AI more intuitive and seamless” said Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics, in his opening remarks.
Amit Gupta, senior vice president of Siemens EDA, delivered the keynote speech, stressing the need to integrate AI into electronic design automation tools for semiconductors.
He also emphasized the importance of building an end-to-end system that integrates AI throughout the entire process.
The technical session, led by Song Yong-ho, executive vice president and head of Samsung's Device Solutions (DS) Division’s AI Center, included presentations by Kang Seok-hyeong of Pohang University of Science and Technology and Moon Il-chul of the KAIST. They discussed the latest AI applications in semiconductor design and manufacturing.
Song, a former Hanyang University professor, joined Samsung Electronics in 2019 and has led research on AI data center solid-state drives. He was appointed head of the newly established AI Center in the semiconductor division last year.
"AI is already an essential tool in chip design and software development," Song said during the discussion. "As semiconductor manufacturing grows more complex, we expect AI to help address technical challenges that arise."
The second day of the forum, organized by Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, will take place Tuesday under the theme "Generative to Agentic AI." Agentic AI refers to systems capable of making autonomous decisions and carrying out tasks.
Cheun Kyung-whoon, Chief Technology Officer of the DX Division at Samsung Electronics and Head of Samsung Research, will open the second day program, followed by lectures from global scholars in AI agent research.
Samsung Research engineers will present their latest projects, including AI-driven automatic camera adjustment, on-device large language model (LLM) integration for smartphones and TVs and AI-generated dubbing technology.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEO-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
