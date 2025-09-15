DIY hairdressing

The average price for a woman's haircut was 19,558 won ($14) as of August, according to data from Statistics Korea on Monday.The average price rose by nearly 24 percent compared to the 15,789 won price in August 2020.The rise in hairdresser prices, in turn, drove more consumers to do their own hair and hair dyeing by purchasing hairdressing tools from wholesalers and retailers.Yonhap