 Korea, Philippines discuss defense, arms industry cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea, Philippines discuss defense, arms industry cooperation

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 18:46
Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee, right, and his Philippine counterpart, Irineo Cruz Espino, shake hands during a meeting in Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee, right, and his Philippine counterpart, Irineo Cruz Espino, shake hands during a meeting in Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

 
Senior defense officials of Korea and the Philippines met in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in defense and the arms industry, the Ministry of National Defense said.
 
Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee and his Philippine counterpart, Irineo Cruz Espino, shared their opinions on the regional security situation and discussed ways to expand their cooperation through combined training and personnel exchange, according to the ministry.
 
Lee thanked Espino for Manila's decision to acquire 12 Korean FA-50 light attack fighters and requested the country's support for Korean defense firms seeking to take part in military modernization projects in the Philippines.
 
In response, Espino said Korean weapon systems have helped modernize his country's military and agreed on building mutually beneficial ties in the arms industry, the ministry said.
 
Monday's meeting came just days after the defense chiefs of the two countries met on the margins of a security forum hosted by Seoul's defense ministry last week and agreed to expand bilateral defense cooperation under a strategic partnership established last year.

Yonhap
tags Korea Vietnam defense

More in Industry

'Whole' lot of trendy food

Trump attempts to reassure Korea Inc. in wake of LG-Hyundai plant raid

Korea, Philippines discuss defense, arms industry cooperation

BTS's RM shares photo celebrating birthday at unofficial OpenAI launch event

Son of Samsung chairman starts mandatory military service

Related Stories

Yoon welcomes Vietnam's president in first state visit

BOK, State Bank of Vietnam sign renewed MOU to boost partnership

Korea to share railway construction expertise with Vietnam

Foreign Minister Cho to visit Vietnam for talks on green growth

Korea, Vietnam bolster economic cooperation, sign 22 MOUs at business forum
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)