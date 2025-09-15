 Korea's main bourse operator opens New York office
Korea's main bourse operator opens New York office

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 12:46
A dealer watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul on Sept. 15. [AP/YONHAP]

The Korea Exchange (KRX), Korea's main bourse operator, said Monday it has opened an office in New York, as part of efforts to strengthen its presence in the North America region.
 
An opening ceremony for the KRX office in the Manhattan borough will be held on Monday (local time), with the head of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and officials from global financial institutions in attendance.
 

The office aims to strengthen marketing and networking with institutional investors, brokerages and global financial institutions located in the city, the KRX added.
 
"We plan to provide information necessary for investors in the North America area promptly, while listening to various voices on the scene and implementing them in the local market," the KRX's Chief Executive Officer Jeong Eun-bo said.
 
Following the opening of the New York office, the KRX now holds offices in the world's four central financial hot spots, including Singapore, Beijing and London.
 
Meanwhile, Jeong is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with Xpansive, a California-based carbon credit brokerage, on Tuesday.
 
He will also hold separate meetings with Lynne Fitzpatrick, president of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), and Creg Donahue, CEO of Cboe Global Markets, a Chicago-based options exchange, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the derivatives market, the KRX added.

Yonhap
