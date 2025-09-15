Son of Samsung chairman starts mandatory military service
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 18:33
- YOON SO-YEON
The eldest son of Samsung Electronics' Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, 25-year-old Lee Ji-ho, began his mandatory military service as an officer candidate at the Naval Academy on Monday.
Lee Ji-ho entered the Jinhae Naval Base Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, through the main gate in a black minivan. He was reportedly accompanied by his family — his mother, Daesang Holdings' Vice Chairman Lim Se-ryung, and sister — but this was not verified by the navy.
He began training as part of the Navy’s 139th class of officer candidates. He will undergo 11 weeks of training before being commissioned as an ensign on Dec. 1. Ensign is the lowest of the three junior officer ranks.
His total military service will last 39 months, including the training period and 36 months of mandatory active duty. His specific posting and assignment will be determined at the time of commissioning, based on his training performance and personnel needs of the time.
Born in the United States in 2000, Lee Ji-ho held dual citizenship in Korea and the United States. He graduated from high school in Canada and enrolled at Sciences Po in Paris. He was most recently studying in the United States as an exchange student.
He renounced his U.S. citizenship before beginning his mandatory service.
