'Whole' lot of trendy food
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 19:16
A model showcases CU’s "K-Tong Bulgogi Gimbap,” designed to be eaten whole in one bold bite.
The Convenience store chain unveiled its new snack, inspired by the viral scene from Netflix’s "KPop Demon Hunters," where the protagonist devours an entire roll at once, sparking the “One-Bite Gimbap Challenge” and a wave of memes.
