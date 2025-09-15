 'Whole' lot of trendy food
'Whole' lot of trendy food

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 19:16
A model showcases CU's "K-Tong Bulgogi Gimbap," designed to be eaten whole in one bold bite. [YONHAP]

 
The Convenience store chain unveiled its new snack, inspired by the viral scene from Netflix’s "KPop Demon Hunters," where the protagonist devours an entire roll at once, sparking the “One-Bite Gimbap Challenge” and a wave of memes. 
