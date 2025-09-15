 Dogs to showcase hanbok at Chuseok fashion show event
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 17:41
Grand Hyatt Seoul's mascot dog doll with gat (traditional Korean hat) [GRAND HYATT SEOUL]

 
Dogs in hanbok (traditional Korean dress) will do a catwalk at a Chuseok fashion show in Seoul’s Mapo District on Sept. 28.
 
Mapo District Office said Monday that a “Dog Hanbok Fashion Show” will take place on Sept. 28 at the Mapo pet camping ground in Nanji Hangang Park to celebrate Chuseok.
 

The event invites pet dogs to wear hanbok and enjoy the festivities with their families. Participants may wear hanbok provided on-site or dress their dogs in outfits prepared in advance by their families.
 
The campsite is accepting applications from the first 100 pet-owning families on a first-come, first-served basis.
 
Among the dogs participating in the fashion show, three winners will be selected by judges and five will be chosen as fan favorites.
 
The event will also feature additional attractions, including a traditional Korean yutnori (traditional board game) tournament for pet owners, a fusion gugak (traditional Korean music) busking performance and a pet health consultation booth.
 
“Mapo District will continue doing its best to become a city where people live in harmony with pets, and where pets can live happy lives,” Mayor Park Kang-soo said.
 
Registration can be completed by scanning the QR code on the promotional poster.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
