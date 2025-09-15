Excessive U.S. pressure on investment calls for caution

Talks over tariffs between Korea and the United States remain stalled, with little sign of a breakthrough. At the center is a dispute over Korea’s $350 billion investment pledge. Seoul is seeking to count policy bank loans and guarantees toward the commitment to reduce the burden of direct investment, while Washington is pressing for a larger share in cash contributions.U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick escalated the standoff on Thursday, warning that unless Korea accepts the Japanese model, it will face a 25 percent tariff. The U.S.–Japan deal has been criticized at home as a lopsided agreement, even likened to handing Washington a blank check. Under the deal, Japan must invest $550 billion during President Donald Trump’s term, with Washington determining where funds go. Once a project is approved, Tokyo has 45 days to wire the money. Profits are shared evenly until the principal is recovered, after which the United States takes 90 percent. If Tokyo refuses, tariffs rise again.Measured against Korea’s economic size, such demands are excessive. Korea’s U.S. investment pledge amounts to 72 percent of its national budget this year. Japan’s pledge equals 13.1 percent of its GDP, while Korea’s ratio is 17.5 percent. Japan also has more than triple Korea’s foreign reserves and enjoys the privileges of a reserve currency through the yen and an unlimited swap line with the United States.Seoul calculated that even if burdensome, its pledge could be met through private investment, government-backed loans, and long-term financing. But if it were forced to adopt the Japanese model, Korea would end up committing 84 percent of its foreign reserves — $416.3 billion — to U.S. projects, raising serious concerns over liquidity. No nation can afford to sacrifice its financial foundation for investment pledges.The pressure is already visible. From Sept. 16, U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars will fall to 15 percent, leaving Korean exporters at a disadvantage. The situation is urgent, but signing hastily would be reckless. Negotiations must proceed with composure, minimizing corporate damage while protecting national interests.Japan’s decision to include a safeguard clause in its treaty — that investments cannot contradict domestic laws — offers a model worth considering. At his 100-day press conference, President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed that he would not accept terms outside reason and fairness. Korea must persuade Washington of its role as a partner in revitalizing U.S. manufacturing while securing an agreement that aligns with its own national interest.교착상태에 빠진 한·미 관세 협상이 장기화할 전망이다. 3500억 달러(약 488조원) 규모의 대미 투자를 놓고 이견을 좁히지 못하면서다. 한국은 대미 투자 펀드에 정책금융 기관의 대출과 보증 등을 포함해 직접투자액 비중을 최대한 낮추려 하지만, 미국은 직접투자 비중 확대를 요구하고 있다. 양국의 입장이 팽팽하게 맞서는 상황에서 미국은 일본을 레버리지 삼아 한국을 압박하고 있다.하워드 러트닉 미 상무장관은 지난 11일 “한국이 일본 모델을 수용하지 않으면 25% 관세를 내야 한다”고 공개 압박에 나섰다. 미·일 합의는 일본 내에선 사실상 ‘투자 백지수표’를 발행했다는 비판이 나올 정도로 불평등 조약이다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 임기 내에 5500억 달러(약 767조원)의 투자금을 모두 투자해야 하며, 투자 대상도 미국이 결정한다. 투자가 결정되면 45일 내에 자금을 이체해야 한다. 수익도 원금 회수 때까지는 절반씩 나누다가 이후에는 미국이 전체 수익의 90%를 갖는다. 이에 동의하지 않으면 관세를 다시 올린다.한국의 경제 규모를 감안하면 일본 모델을 앞세운 미국의 요구는 지나치다. 한국의 대미 투자액은 올해 한국 예산의 72% 수준이나 된다. 일본의 대미 투자액은 자국 국내총생산(GDP)의 13.1% 수준이지만, 한국은 17.5%에 달한다. 외환보유액에서 일본은 한국의 3.2배가 넘는다. 게다가 일본은 엔화를 찍어 대외 채무를 갚을 수 있는 기축통화국으로 미국과는 무제한 통화스와프를 체결한 상태다.우리의 경제 규모에 비해 과도한 대미 투자를 약속한 것은 민간 기업의 투자와 정부 대출 보증, 자금 조달 등을 통한 장기 프로젝트를 합하면 버겁더라도 이를 이행할 수 있다는 판단에 따른 것이다. 하지만 미국의 요구대로면 한국은 외환보유액(4163억 달러)의 84%를 미국에 투자해야 한다. 이렇게 되면 외환 유동성에 문제가 생길 것이 뻔하다. 대미 투자를 하겠다고 나라의 기둥뿌리까지 뽑을 수는 없다.16일부터 일본의 대미 자동차 관세는 15%로 낮아진다. 수출 경쟁을 벌이는 우리 기업의 타격은 피할 수 없다. 상황이 급하지만 그렇다고 함부로 서명할 수는 없다. 국익을 훼손하지 않고 기업의 피해를 최소화할 수 있도록 차분하게 협상을 진행해야 한다. 투자 조약에 ‘양국의 관계 법령과 모순되면 안 된다’는 규정을 넣어 일본의 이익에 반하는 투자를 막을 안전장치를 마련한 일본의 사례도 협상에 참조할 만하다. 이재명 대통령은 취임 100일 기자회견에서 “합리성과 공정성을 벗어난 협상을 하지 않을 것”이라고 밝혔다. 미국 제조업 부흥의 동반자로 한국의 역할을 강조하고 우리의 상황을 충분히 설득해 국익에 부합하는 접점을 찾아야 한다.