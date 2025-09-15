The heart and soul of Siena: Piazza del Campo

In the rolling hills of ancient Tuscany, three small villages once stood on separate ridges. Their meeting point was a lowland market that grew so lively it eventually united the three into a single medieval city: Siena. By 1292, the bustling market square was transformed into a central piazza that became one of Italy’s most celebrated public spaces, Piazza del Campo.The square is shaped like a seashell and covers about three hectares (seven acres), large enough to hold Siena’s population of 50,000 at the time. Its brick pavement is marked with eight marble bands radiating toward a central focal point, dividing the ground into nine fan-shaped sections. The design reflected Siena’s distinctive political order of the era, known as the “Governo dei Nove,” a system of joint rule by nine magistrates.At the focal point, the city built the Palazzo Pubblico, a Gothic town hall, and added a bell tower that rises 102 meters (334.6 feet). The surrounding buildings sit about 4.5 meters above the square’s center, giving the piazza its gentle slope toward the middle. This not only allows for efficient drainage but also turns the angled brick surface into a natural theater. Visitors sit on the slope to watch, or lie back to nap under the open sky.A wide stone track encircles the square, the stage for Siena’s most famous tradition: the Palio horse race. Ten districts, known as contrade, are chosen by lottery to compete twice a year, on the Feast of the Assumption in August and the Feast of the Visitation in July. Riders dressed in medieval costume gallop three laps around the square in a race that lasts barely 90 seconds. Yet the celebrations surrounding the Palio stretch for days, as the city embraces its motto of “unity through competition.”Siena’s steep and irregular streets, often compared to a labyrinth, all eventually converge on Piazza del Campo. Narrow, shaded alleys suddenly open to a sunlit expanse where the bell tower looms above. A municipal statute enacted in 1297 required that all new buildings harmonize with existing structures in height and form. The result is a city of uniform architecture, with the piazza standing out as its dramatic heart.For Siena, the square is more than stone and brick. It is the stage for civic life, the emblem of unity, and through the Palio, the enduring soul of the city.고대 토스카나의 구릉 지대, 3개의 언덕에 자리한 3개의 마을이 있었다. 세 마을이 만나는 저지대에 조성된 시장에서 교류가 활발해져 세 마을이 통합하니 중세도시 시에나가 탄생했다. 1292년부터 시장 자리에 중앙광장을 만들기 시작해 이탈리안 피아자(광장)를 대표하는 캄포 광장이 되었다.조개껍데기 모양의 광장은 약 3㏊로 당시 인구인 5만 명이 모일 수 있는 규모이다. 중앙 초점을 향해 방사형으로 설치된 8개의 대리석 띠가 바닥을 9개의 부채꼴로 나누었다. 조성 당시 시에나의 독특한 정치체제, ‘노베스키’라는 9인의 공동 통치제를 상징하는 바닥 패턴이다. 초점 앞에는 고딕 양식의 아름다운 팔라초 푸블리코, 즉 시의회 청사를 건설했고 높이 102m의 종탑을 세웠다. 광장 둘레는 이 중심점보다 4.5m가 높아 광장 바닥의 완만한 경사가 초점에 모이는 구조다. 초점을 향해 집중적인 배수 효과도 거두지만, 경사진 벽돌 바닥은 앉으면 관람석이 되고 누우면 야외 낮잠 터가 된다.넓은 도로 모양의 석재바닥이 광장 주위를 에워싸는데 이 트랙에서 특별한 경마 경기가 열린다. 팔리오라는 경마는 시에나의 행정구역인 콘트라데 중 무작위로 선발된 10개 구역 대표가 참가한다. 매년 성모 축일과 승천일 두 차례 열리는데 중세기 복장을 한 기수들이 3바퀴를 달려 우승자를 정한다. 경기 시간은 불과 90초, 그러나 팔리오 전후 며칠간 도시는 ‘경쟁을 통한 화합’이라는 축제를 만끽한다.불규칙한 언덕길인 시에나의 도로는 복잡한 미로지만 모두 캄포 광장으로 통한다. 좁고 어두운 골목 끝에 넓고 밝은 광장이 나타나고 경사진 바닥을 따라가면 우뚝한 종탑이 하늘로 솟는다. 1297년 제정한 조례는 “모든 건물은 기존건물과 조화되도록” 높이와 형태를 정했다. 비슷비슷한 건물들의 도시에서 극적 공간인 캄포 광장은 활력을 불어넣는 심장이다. 또한 여기서 열리는 팔리오는 도시의 다양함을 포용하는 시에나의 영혼이다.