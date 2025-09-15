 2PM's Jang Woo-young reflects on his journey with JYP ahead of new EP release
2PM's Jang Woo-young reflects on his journey with JYP ahead of new EP release

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 08:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Singer Jang Woo-young of 2PM [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Jang Woo-young of boy band 2PM, like many others, was surprised when news broke that his longtime mentor Park Jin-young, founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, was tapped to colead a presidential committee.

 
But when you think about it, Jang says, it makes sense. Park has always been like this — never shying away from new challenges and never taking anything for granted.

 

“As a pupil, mentee and junior of his, I’m in total awe of how he can keep pushing himself to take on new challenges,” Jang said during a roundtable interview on Wednesday in southern Seoul, ahead of the release of his third EP, “I’m into,” on Monday.

 
“The Park Jin-young I know has always been the same in his approach,” Jang continued, recalling their collaborations and the many pieces of advice from Park, with whom Jang has worked for nearly two decades.

 
A teaser image for the music video to Jang Woo-young's ″Think Too Much,″ the lead track for his third EP, ″I'm into″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

“I know the job title will be very different, and his duties would be immense,” Jang said. “But I also know that he’s someone who never settles for the status quo, and takes full responsibility for what he does.”

 
Jang debuted with 2PM in 2008 under JYP Entertainment and launched his solo career in 2012 with the EP “23, Male, Single.” Over the years, the veteran performer has been credited as the songwriter for many songs including 2PM’s “Make it” (2021) and more recently, his solo single “Simple Dance” released in June.

 
Singer Jang Woo-young of 2PM [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Park, also known as JYP, has long worked alongside Jang as the chief of his management company, and was recently appointed as the inaugural co-chair of a new presidential commission for international pop culture exchange with Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young.

 
Jang has stayed with JYP for 17 years, unlike some of his bandmates who have parted ways with the agency — the 2PM member believes he still has “a lot to learn at JYP.”

 
“When I have something to complain about, I just lay it all out to Park, as if I’m a nephew talking to his uncle,” Jang said with a smile. “And Park always listens carefully, which makes me think, ‘I still have a lot to learn and do here.’”

 
Singer Jang Woo-young of 2PM [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Jang’s third EP “I’m into” marks his first new album in Korea in more than seven years since the previous EP “Bye” (2018). The lead track, “Think Too Much,” is a trendy dance-pop song and perhaps a reflection of what Jang has been grappling with during his time away from the K-pop scene.

 
“I had lost a lot of confidence, constantly noticing what I lacked,” Jang admitted. “I was stuck in mannerism, and a bit of depression crept in. And at some point, I realized that it was as if I was in some kind of retreat in the middle of a mountain.”

 
That’s how he decided to release his digital single, “Simple Dance,” in June, which reminded him how much he loved singing and dancing. And just three months later, he’s now back with a new album, one that tells his own story.

 
“I don’t think the general public would suddenly grow curious about me after 17 years, or that I can come up with something truly groundbreaking to capture attention,” he said. “So for the first time, I asked my colleagues, ‘What kind of story should I tell?’”

 
Singer Jang Woo-young of 2PM [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

The answer, he recalled, was simple: Say what’s on your mind.

 
“They told me that I’m most myself when talking about what’s truly inside me,” Jang said, which shaped the album title, “I’m into,” delving into music and thoughts he’s been into as of late, with lyrics of all five songs written by Jang himself.

 
When asked how much he thinks 2PM contributed to JYP Entertainment’s growth over the years, Jang joked, “We’ve probably contributed to building the underground parking lots of the new headquarters — above that, it’s all my juniors’ works,” referring to the company’s upcoming building in eastern Seoul.

 
As for 2PM’s long-awaited group return, Jang said the members are working on sorting their schedules.  
 
“In the past, we used to talk about old days or something funny when we got together,” he said.  

 
Singer Jang Woo-young of 2PM [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

“But these days, we’re always talking about realistic and practical stuff,” he added. “We all share the same willingness [to work together], and we’re constantly in discussion for possible plans.”

 
Following the release of his new album, Jang is set to hold his first solo Seoul concert in seven years, titled “half half,” on Sept. 27 and 28 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul.  

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
