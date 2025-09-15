 IVE announces new world tour starting with concerts in Seoul
IVE announces new world tour starting with concerts in Seoul

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 19:10
Girl group IVE [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group IVE will begin its new "Show What I Am" world tour with three concerts at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome, its agency Starship Entertainment said Monday.
 
The three concerts will be held on Oct. 31, Nov 1 and 2, marking the first time in a year and three months for the septet to return to the venue after holding two encore concerts for its first world tour, "Show What I Have," in August last year.
 

Tickets for the Seoul concerts will open on Melon on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. for the members of the fan club. General sales will begin on Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
 
Details of the tour, such as additional stops, were not revealed on Monday.
 
Through the previous tour, IVE performed for 420,000 fans around the world in 28 cities across 19 countries for 37 performances. The girl group also performed at one of Japan's largest venues, the Tokyo Dome, during the Asian leg.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
