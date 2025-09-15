'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack tops Billboard albums chart

The soundtrack for Netflix's global hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" has reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart.The soundtrack achieved the milestone by topping both Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and the Billboard 200.According to Billboard's preview released Sunday, the album climbed one spot to No. 1 in its 12th week of release, surpassing Sabrina Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend.""Golden," a track from the soundtrack, has held the top spot on the Hot 100 for four weeks.Billboard noted "KPop Demon Hunters" is the Billboard 200's first No. 1 animation soundtrack in 3 1/2 years, following "Encanto" in 2022.Debuting at No. 8 in late June, the "Demon Hunters" soundtrack steadily climbed the chart as the film's popularity grew. It went on to spend seven nonconsecutive weeks at No. 2 before reaching No. 1 for the first time this week.Yonhap