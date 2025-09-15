 NMIXX to release first full-length album 'Blue Valentine' on Oct. 13
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 09:47
Girl group NMIXX [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group NMIXX will release its first full-length album "Blue Valentine" on Oct. 13, its agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
This will be the six-member girl group's first full-length album in three years and nine months since its debut.
 

"With its first full-length album, NMIXX will prove its all-around capabilities and vocal skills," the agency said in a press release.
 
NMIXX debuted in February 2022 under JYP Entertainment. It has six members: Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group is known for songs like “Dice” (2022), “Love Me Like This” (2023) and “DASH” (2024).
 
NMIXX will hold its first official solo concert on Nov. 29 and 30 afterward.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
