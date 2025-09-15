Pyrotechnics fall on concertgoers at Seventeen show, 2 injured
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 09:47
Two audience members were injured by falling pyrotechnics during boy band Seventeen's concert at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, the band's agency Pledis Entertainment said Sunday.
"During the final segment of Seventeen’s world tour concert on Saturday, a portion of the stage effects — specifically fireworks — malfunctioned and fell toward the audience," the agency said.
“Although a professional company conducted repeated safety checks and set a safety perimeter before the show, a product defect is believed to have caused the incident."
The two concertgoers who were injured received immediate first aid at the venue’s on-site medical station and later returned home, according to Pledis.
"We will provide all the support the injured people need for their quick recovery," said the agency. "We will also notify attendees of the Saturday concert with a separate message to check for any further injuries."
The agency promised to exclude the problematic products for the Sunday performance and carry out more thorough safety checks before using any special effects.
“We deeply apologize to all attendees who experienced discomfort due to the unexpected situation,” the agency said. “The safety of our audience is our top priority — we will do everything we can to ensure a safer concert environment going forward.”
Seventeen held two concerts as part of their world tour on Saturday and Sunday at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
