Seventeen's Woozi to begin military service

K-pop boy group Seventeen's Woozi will enlist in the Korean military on Monday, his agency said.Pledis Entertainment said the 28-year-old will serve as an active-duty soldier after finishing five weeks of basic military training at an Army boot camp. The agency did not disclose the camp's location.During the group's "New_" world tour stop in Incheon on Sunday, Woozi was spotted in the audience with a military haircut, cheering on his bandmates.After the show, he posted a message on the Weverse fan community platform."It was my first time watching my fellow members and Carats smile at the music I created from outside the stage. That made me quite happy," he wrote, using the name of the band's fandom."I'm entering the military with a lot of strength thanks to all of you. I'll serve well and return healthy," he added.Seventeen members Jeonghan and Wonwoo are currently serving in the military. Hoshi will enlist as an active-duty soldier Tuesday, following Woozi.In Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.