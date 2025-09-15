Singer Bae Jin-young to hold solo fan concerts in November
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 10:52
Singer Bae Jin-young will hold his first solo fan concerts on Nov. 8 and 9, his agency Aura Entertainment said Monday.
The concerts will be held at the Ticketlink 1975 theater in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, under the title "Begin, Young."
"Bae Jin-young is getting ready to show another level of his talents with new music and upgraded skills," his agency said in a press release. "He will mark a new chapter of his career as a solo artist with the concert."
Tickets will go on sale starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the members of Bae's fan club on Ticketlink. General sales will begin at 8 p.m. on Sept. 19.
Bae debuted in 2017 through the second season of the Mnet audition program “Produce 101,” as a member of boy band Wanna One. Bae debuted as a member of CIX in July 2019, six months after Wanna One disbanded in January the same year.
Bae left his previous agency C9 Entertainment and boy band CIX last month.
