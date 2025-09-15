 Singer Bae Jin-young to hold solo fan concerts in November
Singer Bae Jin-young to hold solo fan concerts in November

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 10:52
Poster for singer Bae Jin-young's ″Begin, Young″ concert [AURA ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Bae Jin-young will hold his first solo fan concerts on Nov. 8 and 9, his agency Aura Entertainment said Monday.
 
The concerts will be held at the Ticketlink 1975 theater in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, under the title "Begin, Young."
 

"Bae Jin-young is getting ready to show another level of his talents with new music and upgraded skills," his agency said in a press release. "He will mark a new chapter of his career as a solo artist with the concert."
 
Tickets will go on sale starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the members of Bae's fan club on Ticketlink. General sales will begin at 8 p.m. on Sept. 19.
 
Bae debuted in 2017 through the second season of the Mnet audition program “Produce 101,” as a member of boy band Wanna One. Bae debuted as a member of CIX in July 2019, six months after Wanna One disbanded in January the same year.
 
Bae left his previous agency C9 Entertainment and boy band CIX last month.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
