Starship's IDID aims to be 'era-defining' icon amid fifth-gen influx
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 17:17
- SHIN HA-NEE
IDID, Starship Entertainment’s first boy band in five years, finally made its official debut, joining the ranks with Monsta X, Cravity and IVE after quite a drum up over the past few pre-debut months.
The rookie boy band, the newest contender to the cutthroat fifth-generation boy band roster, aims to become the next big K-pop headliner, highlighting its live performance skills from the get-go by performing live at its debut showcase on Monday.
“I want us to become a group that defines an era, just like Coldplay or Bruno Mars,” said member Jang Yong-hoon during the group’s debut showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday.
“We hope to appear on many big stages through world tours and overseas festivals, hopefully, to grow into just that.”
IDID, pronounced “ai-dit,” consists of Jang, Kim Min-jae, Park Won-bin, Chu Yoo-chan, Park Seong-hyeon, Baek Jun-hyuk and Jeong Se-min. They are the seven finalists who battled their way to the top in "Debut's Plan," which aired from March to May on Starship Entertainment's YouTube channel. Park Jun-hwan, who was originally announced as part of the band's lineup in May, was excluded from the group in June after controversial social media posts alleged to be written by him surfaced.
During its pre-debut period, IDID already performed “Step It Up,” which was released on July 24, on weekly music program stages and even performed at KCON LA in August.
“Chan-ran,” which translates to radiant or splendid in Korean, is an energetic dance hip-hop track with acoustic guitar sounds, described by the group as exuding a youthful, refreshing vibe, signifying the starting point of the rookies.
“The lyrics of ‘Chan-ran’ that say that ‘Even when we fall or get hurt, it is just who I am,’ perfectly captures our team,” said Chu.
IDID marks Starship Entertainment's first boy band in five years, following in the footsteps of Boyfriend, Monsta X and Cravity. Including girl groups, the band comes after IVE, which debuted in 2021, and KiiKii, launched in March this year.
Expressing gratitude for their seniors, Park Won-bin recalled meeting Monsta X at KCON LA.
“Monsta X told us to give our everything,” he said, adding, “We’ll do our best to live up to the reputation the groups before us have built.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE
