Starship's IDID aims to be 'era-defining' icon amid fifth-gen influx

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 17:17
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Boy band IDID poses for photos during its debut showcase for its first EP, “I did it.,” held at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept. 15. [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

IDID, Starship Entertainment’s first boy band in five years, finally made its official debut, joining the ranks with Monsta X, Cravity and IVE after quite a drum up over the past few pre-debut months.
 
The rookie boy band, the newest contender to the cutthroat fifth-generation boy band roster, aims to become the next big K-pop headliner, highlighting its live performance skills from the get-go by performing live at its debut showcase on Monday.
 
“I want us to become a group that defines an era, just like Coldplay or Bruno Mars,” said member Jang Yong-hoon during the group’s debut showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday.
 
“We hope to appear on many big stages through world tours and overseas festivals, hopefully, to grow into just that.”
 
Boy band IDID [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

To back up those ambitions, the group performed its pre-debut release “Step It Up” and “Chan-ran,” the lead track for its debut EP, mostly live, which is a rarity at K-pop debut showcases where artists typically prioritize choreography and largely rely on prerecorded vocals.
 
IDID, pronounced “ai-dit,” consists of Jang, Kim Min-jae, Park Won-bin, Chu Yoo-chan, Park Seong-hyeon, Baek Jun-hyuk and Jeong Se-min. They are the seven finalists who battled their way to the top in "Debut's Plan," which aired from March to May on Starship Entertainment's YouTube channel. Park Jun-hwan, who was originally announced as part of the band's lineup in May, was excluded from the group in June after controversial social media posts alleged to be written by him surfaced.
 
Boy band IDID poses for photos during its debut showcase for its first EP, “I did it.,” held at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept. 15. [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

The band’s debut album, “I did it.,” features eight tracks, led by “Chan-ran,” with B-sides “Slow Tide,” “Step It Up,” “ImPerfect,” “So G.oo.D,” “Sticky Bomb,” “Taking Off — Through Your Dreams,” and “Blooming Crown.”
 
During its pre-debut period, IDID already performed “Step It Up,” which was released on July 24, on weekly music program stages and even performed at KCON LA in August.
 
“Chan-ran,” which translates to radiant or splendid in Korean, is an energetic dance hip-hop track with acoustic guitar sounds, described by the group as exuding a youthful, refreshing vibe, signifying the starting point of the rookies.
 
Boy band IDID poses for photos during its debut showcase for its first EP, “I did it.,” held at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept. 15. [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Starship describes IDID’s musical style as “high-end cheongnyang,” a Korean word loosely translated as a sense of refreshing youthfulness. Imperfection is the defining concept of its debut album, as the group aims to “embrace imperfection as it is and turn it into something splendid.”
 
“The lyrics of ‘Chan-ran’ that say that ‘Even when we fall or get hurt, it is just who I am,’ perfectly captures our team,” said Chu.
 
IDID marks Starship Entertainment's first boy band in five years, following in the footsteps of Boyfriend, Monsta X and Cravity. Including girl groups, the band comes after IVE, which debuted in 2021, and KiiKii, launched in March this year.
Boy band IDID poses for photos during its debut showcase for its first EP, “I did it.,” held at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept. 15. [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Expressing gratitude for their seniors, Park Won-bin recalled meeting Monsta X at KCON LA.  
 
“Monsta X told us to give our everything,” he said, adding, “We’ll do our best to live up to the reputation the groups before us have built.”

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
