 Stray Kids' Felix donates 200 million won to charity for birthday
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 11:23
Member Felix of boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Felix of boy band Stray Kids donated 200 million won ($144,000) to the Samsung Medical Center, Unicef and World Vision to celebrate his birthday, his agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
"I feel an overwhelming sense of fulfillment to be able to share the love that all of my fans have given me to helping protect the future of children in and outisde of Korea," Felix said in a press release.
 

"I truly hope that all children get to dream freely."
 
Of the donation, 100 million won will go to Samsung Medical Center to help cure young patients, 50 million won to Unicef's clean water establishment project in Laos and 50 million world to World Vision's child care efforts.
 
Felix celebrated last year's birthday with donations to Unicef and World Vision.
 
The band is set to hold encore performances of its "dominATE" world tour at the Incheon Asiad Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
