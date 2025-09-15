Lisa attends 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 17:40
Lisa, the Blackpink star, walked the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday as part of the cast of HBO’s "The White Lotus." The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater, is organized by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and remains television’s most prestigious event. In Korea, it aired on TV Chosun through Tving.
Lisa plays Mook, a hotel staffer in the show’s third season. The satirical drama follows the chaos and dark humor of a week at a luxury resort, a formula that has made it a global hit.
Season 3 earned 23 nominations, including best drama and supporting nods for Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Amy Lou Wood, as well as Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam Rockwell.
No Korean productions were nominated this year. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk and the main cast of Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021-2025) season 2 are expected to vie for nominations next year with season 3. “Squid Game” season 1 received 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and won six, including Best Directing and Best Actor.
This year’s top honor for outstanding drama series went to HBO’s medical drama “The Pitt.” Netflix’s British miniseries “Adolescence” won outstanding limited series, while Apple TV+’s “The Studio” won outstanding comedy series.
“The Studio” broke the record for most wins by a comedy series in a single season, surpassing last year’s 11-award tally by “The Bear” (2022-), and took home 13 awards, including nine technical categories presented earlier. Actor, writer, director and producer Seth Rogen earned four of those himself: outstanding directing, lead actor, writing and series.
“Adolescence” dominated the limited series category with six awards. Owen Cooper, born in 2009, won best supporting actor for his debut role, becoming the youngest Emmy winner in history.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
