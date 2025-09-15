'You shouldn't sell that': Park Bo-gum asks ticket scalpers to stop
Actor Park Bo-gum publicly called out scalpers reselling tickets and merchandise from his ongoing fan meeting tour, "Be With You."
Early Monday, Park reposted on X a photo of photocards and postcards given to attendees as admission perks. The seller had captioned the post “WTS” — short for “want to sell.” Park responded directly: “You shouldn’t sell that. Do you really want to sell that?” The original post was later deleted.
He also flagged accounts attempting to resell tickets for his Oct. 11 fan meeting at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. R-section tickets, originally priced at 77,000 won ($55), were listed for as much as 140,000 won.
Park highlighted details from the offers — including section, row and floor numbers — and added a detective emoji. In his post, Park called attention to the ticket details, such as “Section J, Row 13 on the 2nd floor,” “R-section floor, Section 4” and “Section 2.”
The ticketing platform Melon Ticket warns that resales are prohibited and that organizers may cancel illegally resold tickets without notice. Park’s agency has reinforced that policy, saying entry could be denied even with a physical ticket.
Fans praised Park’s vigilance. “You’re leading the way for a healthy fan culture,” one user wrote. Another commented, “What an eagle eye.”
Park will continue his tour this week with stops in Monterrey on Wednesday, Mexico City on Friday, Sao Paulo on Sept. 21 and Santiago on Sept. 24.
