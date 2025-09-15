 South Korea, U.S., Japan launch trilateral Freedom Edge exercise
South Korea, U.S., Japan launch trilateral Freedom Edge exercise

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 12:23
 
Warships of South Korea, the United States and Japan take part in the trilateral Freedom Edge exercise in international waters south of South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju on Nov. 13, 2024. [NEWS1]

South Korea, the United States and Japan launched their trilateral multi-domain exercise Monday, the military said, in what is seen as their continued efforts to deepen three-way security cooperation against North Korea's military threats.
 
The five-day Freedom Edge exercise got underway in international waters east and south of South Korea's southern island of Jeju, running from Sept. 15 to 19, according to the military.
 

Related Article

 
The ongoing exercise is the third round of the trilateral drills, following previous rounds of the exercise conducted in June and November last year, respectively.
 
It is the first such exercise to be held since President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump took office.
 
The military earlier said the three countries will aim to enhance their interoperability to maintain a "solid and stable" trilateral cooperation through the exercise.
 
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the exercise "demonstrates the countries' shared commitment to collectively achieve and maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific."
 
Figher jets of the South Korean, U.S. and Japanese military are seen taking part in the Freedom Edge joint trilateral military exercise in Jeju on Nov. 14, 2024. [NEWS1]

The exercise will feature training aimed at sharpening ballistic missile defense capabilities, as well as air defense exercises, medical evacuation training and maritime interdiction operation training, it said.
 
North Korea has protested against joint drills among the three nations, warning of military action against the previous Freedom Edge drills that involved U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.
 
Following the inaugural exercise in June last year, the North criticized the drills as an attempt to strengthen a "U.S.-led military bloc."
 
Alongside the Freedom Edge exercise, South Korea and the United States were set to hold the Iron Mace tabletop military exercise also from Monday through Friday, focusing on integrating Washington's nuclear assets and Seoul's conventional capabilities to deter North Korean threats.
 
On Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, condemned the plan and warned the "reckless muscle-flexing" would bring unfavorable consequences.

