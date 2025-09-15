2026 Global Korea Scholarship applications open for undergraduate programs
The National Institute for International Education (Niied) opened applications for the 2026 Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) for undergraduate degrees on Monday, accepting applications online via the Study in Korea website.
Applications for the scholarship's University Track will be accepted until 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, and applications for the Embassy Track will be accepted until 6 p.m. on Sept. 31.
Starting this year, students will have to submit their applications online via the government's Study in Korea website.
There are exceptions, such as Russia not accepting online applications via Study in Korea for the Embassy Track and requiring applications be submitted in hard copy to the Korean embassy in Moscow. However, Russian students applying for the University Track must submit their applications online through Study in Korea.
While applications opened Monday, the Study in Korea website is experiencing some issues.
Niied uploaded an announcement on Monday saying that the Study in Korea website is experiencing a brief system error and that applicants can't properly enter information into parts of the online application form.
The institute temporarily disabled application submissions while it fixes the issue and announced that it will upload further information to the Study in Korea website once the issue is resolved. Students who started filling in their application can save it as a draft as of now.
GKS is a full-ride scholarship that also offers a monthly stipend, language study support and a round-trip airfare. To apply for the undergraduate GKS program, the applicant must be a foreign national holding the citizenship of a country designated by Niied. Students also need to have graduated or be expected to graduate from a high school or associate degree program while being under 25 years of age as of March 1, 2026. While undergraduate GKS applications are currently open, graduate GKS applications tend to open around February every year.
The selected undergraduate GKS scholars are set to be announced on Jan. 9, 2026.
