 North Korea presumed to expand spy agency by bolstering intelligence capability: Ministry
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea presumed to expand spy agency by bolstering intelligence capability: Ministry

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 12:41
A North Korean flag flies over Kijong-dong in the Demilitarized Zone’s western front, seen from the Dora Observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 3. [YONHAP]

A North Korean flag flies over Kijong-dong in the Demilitarized Zone’s western front, seen from the Dora Observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 3. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea is presumed to have expanded operations of the General Reconnaissance Bureau (GRB), the country's spy agency, by strengthening its capabilities of collecting and analyzing external intelligence, Seoul's Unification Ministry said Monday.
 
North Korea mentioned a new entity named the General Reconnaissance Information Bureau for the first time in a statement Sunday issued by Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the North's ruling party's Central Military Commission.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry said the North is presumed to have expanded the GRB into the General Reconnaissance Information Bureau.
 
"We are monitoring the possibility that North Korea may have strengthened its capabilities to acquire and analyze external intelligence in line with its operation of a military spy satellite since November 2023," Koo Byoung-sam, spokesperson at the ministry, told a press briefing.
  
Pak said he had received a report from the General Reconnaissance Information Bureau that South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold their trilateral Freedom Edge exercise this week and Seoul and Washington will simultaneously stage the Iron Mace tabletop exercise.
 
The North successfully placed a spy satellite into orbit in November 2023 after two botched attempts in May and August of that year.
 
Meanwhile, the ministry said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have vowed to bolster conventional weapons as Russia's war with Ukraine has shown nuclear weapons cannot be used in actual battlefields.
 
The North's leader said he will unveil a policy of simultaneously pursuing nuclear forces and conventional weapons at an upcoming party congress during his visit to key weapons research institutes last week.
 
"While watching the Russia-Ukraine war, Kim appears to have realized that nuclear weapons cannot be used in actual battlefields and reaffirmed the need for [developing] conventional weapons," Koo said.
 
The official said Kim's inspection carries a message toward the outside as it was reported only by the Korean Central News Agency, the North's news agency targeting external audience. The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper catering to the general public, did not report it.

Yonhap
tags North Korea General Reconnaissance Bureau Pak Jong-chon

More in North Korea

North Korea presumed to expand spy agency by bolstering intelligence capability: Ministry

North Korea says its status as nuclear weapons state is 'permanently' fixed

North Korean leader's sister blasts allied exercises as 'show of strength in the wrong place'

North Korea ups diplomatic efforts to legitimize policy to treat South as a 'hostile state,' Japanese media reports

North Korean leader's sister blasts planned South Korea-U.S. military exercise

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un promotes pair of advisers to North's highest military rank

Kim calls North and South 'two hostile countries in state of war'

Atomic Wallet hack losses more than double

Chon Jong-won misses out on sport climbing final

North says spy satellite finished and awaiting launch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)