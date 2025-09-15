Actors Shin Hyun-joon, Jung Jun-ho, athlete Kim Yeon-koung appointed Seoul honorary mayors
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 13:47
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Seoul has appointed three new honorary mayors, including two actors and a former volleyball star, to strengthen ties between citizens and city policies.
The new honorary mayors — two in culture and the arts and one in sports — were appointed during a ceremony held at the Seoul City Hall at 9:20 a.m. on Monday. The city also hosted a lecture series after the ceremony with the honorary mayors.
Seoul has run the honorary mayor system since 2016 to reflect citizens' opinions in municipal governance. Currently, 19 honorary mayors are active across 18 fields.
Actors Shin Hyun-joon and Jung Jun-ho were appointed as honorary mayors in culture and the arts, while former volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung was named honorary mayor in sports. Their terms will last one year.
“The three were selected after evaluation for their longstanding careers, broad public influence, social contributions and dedication to sports development and youth support,” said the city in a press release. “Over the next year, they will act as bridges between citizens and the city government, leveraging their expertise and influence.”
The city said it plans to strengthen cultural policy communication with the public and boost Seoul’s "global competitiveness" in cultural content through Shin and Jung, who are active in cultural and social contribution initiatives.
Kim, who founded the KYK Foundation to support the youth through sports, will focus on "expanding youth and citizen participation" in sports culture and enhancing public engagement in related policies.
Monday’s appointment ceremony was hosted by Seoul PR ambassador Eom Ji-yoon. About 100 people attended, including students from Shin’s acting program at Induk University, staff from Walk Together, a disability support organization chaired by Jung, and young scholarship athletes supported by Kim’s KYK Foundation.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)