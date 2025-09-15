Covid-19 cases rise as vaccinations for vulnerable groups set to start soon
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 14:56
As the number of Covid-19 patients continues to rise for more than two months, vaccinations for high-risk groups will begin next month.
Considering the Covid-19 virus mutates slightly each year, health authorities recommended that vulnerable individuals such as people aged 65 and older receive a new vaccine that is effective against the current dominant variant.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced on Monday that Covid-19 vaccinations for high-risk groups for the 2025–2026 season will be available from Oct. 15 through Apr. 30 next year.
Although Covid-19 was reclassified in 2023 as a Level 4 infectious disease — the lowest classification in Korea’s system — the government continues to provide free vaccinations annually for those at high risk.
The eligible groups remain the same as the 2024–2025 season: seniors aged 65 and older, immunocompromised individuals aged 6 months or older and residents or patients in high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities and homeless shelters.
Vaccinations will begin Oct. 15 with those aged 75 and older, as well as immunocompromised individuals aged 6 months and up, followed by people aged 70 to 74 on Oct. 20 and those aged 65 to 69 on Oct. 22.
This year’s vaccination will use 5.3 million doses of the newly developed LP. 8.1 vaccine, which targets the currently circulating variant.
“Because the dominant Covid-19 variant changes every year, we strongly recommend that high-risk groups, including those 65 and older, receive the new vaccine that is effective against the current strain,” said KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan.
The summer surge of Covid-19, which was initially expected to ease in August, is now projected to continue through September.
In the 36th week of this year, Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, the number of Covid-19 hospitalizations reached 433, up 27 from the previous week’s 406, marking a 10th consecutive week of increase. Seniors aged 65 and older accounted for 60.6 percent by 3,214 patients of the total cumulative hospitalizations this year, indicating a particularly high risk of severe illness among older adults.
Those aged 65 and older are also eligible for seasonal influenza vaccinations. If they visit a vaccination site once, they can receive both the Covid-19 and flu vaccines simultaneously.
Receiving both vaccines is necessary to be protected from each disease.
“We urge seniors 65 and older to take advantage of the convenience of receiving both the Covid-19 and influenza vaccines in a single visit,” Commissioner Lim said.
During the vaccination period, individuals can receive the shots at a local public health center or designated medical clinic regardless of their address, as long as they bring valid identification. To find a clinic that offers both Covid-19 and flu vaccines, people can contact their local health center or visit the immunization assistance website (nip.kdca.go.kr).
Those not eligible for free Covid-19 vaccination may receive a paid vaccination at clinics that stock privately distributed vaccines. These medical providers can be found through pharmaceutical companies’ call centers.
