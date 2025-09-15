 Four elementary schools in eastern Seoul evacuated after receiving bomb threats
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 14:53
A police logo [NEWS1]

Four elementary schools in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, evacuated students on Monday after receiving emails claiming that explosives had been planted on school grounds.
 
Authorities from the Seoul Dongdaemun Police Precinct said they received the reports from the four schools and initiated searches to verify the threat. 
 

The emails reportedly warned that bombs would detonate at 3:34 p.m. on Monday. The sender claimed to be a Japanese lawyer, police said.
 
Authorities noted that the email resembled a string of threatening messages and faxes suspected to have originated in Japan since August 2023.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
