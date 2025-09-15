Gov't to check human rights violations in U.S. raid on Korean workers: presidential office

The government is closely looking into whether any possible human rights violations took place during the raid and detention of Korean workers by U.S. immigration authorities in Georgia, the presidential office said Monday.A total of 316 Koreans returned home Friday after a week in detention following a U.S. immigration raid at an electric vehicle battery plant in Bryan County, following intense negotiations between Seoul and Washington.Local media have since reported numerous firsthand accounts of the raid and detention, with many describing the detention facility as overcrowded, unsanitary and harsh.The workers recounted cramped spaces, mold-covered mattresses, cold temperatures and limited access to basic hygiene. Several also described how they were shackled with chains around their waists, legs and wrists during the arrest, and treated roughly by immigration officers."I understand that the government is conducting a more thorough review with the companies to determine whether any human rights violations occurred," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing."The foreign ministry is looking at whether our demands were properly addressed, and the companies are also conducting their own reviews to check whether any measures were insufficient on either the Korean side or the U.S. side," Kang said.Seoul stressed that the rights and dignity of Korean citizens must not be unfairly violated, expressing strong regret to Washington over the incident."Some of our requests have been accepted and there were improvements. However, we will continue to look into whether any issues or inconveniences for our citizens remain," she added.Yonhap