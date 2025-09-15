 Gov't to check human rights violations in U.S. raid on Korean workers: presidential office
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 12:41
Detainees are made to stand against a bus before being handcuffed during a raid by federal agents where about 300 Koreans were among 475 people arrested at the site of a $4.3 billion project by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution to build batteries for electric cars in Ellabell, Georgia on Sept. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The government is closely looking into whether any possible human rights violations took place during the raid and detention of Korean workers by U.S. immigration authorities in Georgia, the presidential office said Monday.
 
A total of 316 Koreans returned home Friday after a week in detention following a U.S. immigration raid at an electric vehicle battery plant in Bryan County, following intense negotiations between Seoul and Washington.
 

Local media have since reported numerous firsthand accounts of the raid and detention, with many describing the detention facility as overcrowded, unsanitary and harsh.
 
The workers recounted cramped spaces, mold-covered mattresses, cold temperatures and limited access to basic hygiene. Several also described how they were shackled with chains around their waists, legs and wrists during the arrest, and treated roughly by immigration officers.
  
"I understand that the government is conducting a more thorough review with the companies to determine whether any human rights violations occurred," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing.
 
"The foreign ministry is looking at whether our demands were properly addressed, and the companies are also conducting their own reviews to check whether any measures were insufficient on either the Korean side or the U.S. side," Kang said.
 
Seoul stressed that the rights and dignity of Korean citizens must not be unfairly violated, expressing strong regret to Washington over the incident.
 
"Some of our requests have been accepted and there were improvements. However, we will continue to look into whether any issues or inconveniences for our citizens remain," she added.

