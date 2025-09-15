 Korea reports first African swine fever case in 2 months
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 10:52
Quarantine officials block a road leading to a pig farm in the county of Yangyang, Gangwon, on Feb. 12, 2023, after confirming an African swine fever case there. [YONHAP]

Korea reported its first African swine fever (ASF) case in about two months Sunday.
 
The latest ASF case was confirmed at a pig farm in the county of Yeoncheon, located in the northern part of Gyeonggi. Authorities were investigating the farm and carrying out emergency quarantine measures.
 

Pigs at the affected farm will be culled, as per the standing operating procedure. The Central Disaster Management Headquarters issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms, and other related facilities in Yeoncheon and its neighboring towns and counties.
 
The headquarters urged regional authorities to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
 
ASF is deadly to pigs, though it does not affect humans. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

Yonhap
