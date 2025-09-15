 Late Coast Guard officer survived for 33 minutes before going missing, drone footage finds
Late Coast Guard officer survived for 33 minutes before going missing, drone footage finds

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 09:09
A captured image from a surveillance drone of the late Coast Guard Sergeant Lee Jae-seok seen on Sept. 11 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Coast Guard officer who died after rescuing an elderly man stranded in tidal mudflats, identified as 34-year-old Sergeant Lee Jae-seok, survived in the water for at least 33 minutes before going missing, according to drone footage released Sunday.
 
The footage has raised questions about whether the officer’s life could have been saved with a faster initial response.
 

According to the video, recorded by a drone operated by a private patrol company and obtained by the Korea Coast Guard, Lee encountered a Chinese national in his 70s at 2:42 a.m. on Sept. 11. The man, who had injured his foot and was unable to walk, was stranded near Kkot Island off Yeongheung-myeon in Ongjin County, Incheon. Lee first received the report at 2:07 a.m.
 
Lee attempted to carry the man but failed, so he then removed his life vest and gave it to the man. Within 8 minutes, at around 3:02 a.m., the water, which had been waist-high, rose rapidly to the two men's chins.
 
At 3:10 a.m., Lee was still afloat, with only his head above the water. He was last seen on drone footage at 3:27 a.m. — 33 minutes after first reaching the stranded man. In the final video frame, Lee was gripping a walkie-talkie and flashlight, still moving his legs as he fought to stay afloat. No footage of him exists after that point.
 
The funeral takes place for 34-year-old Sergeant Lee Jae-seok, the late Coast Guard officer who died after rescuing an elderly man stranded in tidal mudflats, in Incheon on Sept. 12. [NEWS1]

Politicians pay their respects at a funeral for 34-year-old Sergeant Lee Jae-seok, the late Coast Guard officer who died after rescuing an elderly man stranded in tidal mudflats, in Incheon on Sept. 12. [YONHAP]

Criticism has mounted over the Coast Guard’s delayed response that led to Lee's death, despite a window of over 30 minutes for potential rescue.
 
According to radio logs from the Yeongheung substation of the Incheon Coast Guard, Lee was the only person dispatched to the scene after the drone surveillance company reported the emergency. He confirmed the situation via drone footage at 2:16 a.m., saying, “The person in distress on Kkot Island is shirtless.”
 
At around 2:42 a.m., when asked if additional personnel were needed, Lee responded, “The water is rising, so I might need a bit of help. But I’ll go in first and assess.” His superior replied, “Let’s report it to Incheon headquarters and wake up [redacted name] to respond together. What do you think?” But after Lee said he was heading toward the person, no further steps were taken.
 
At 2:56 a.m., Lee said, “The person in distress says he can’t move because his foot is injured. I’ve given him my life vest and will try to rescue him. The water is about waist-high.” Still, no additional action was taken.
 
It wasn’t until 3:14 a.m. — 17 minutes later — that a station staff member contacted Lee by radio, saying, “If you can hear me or make contact, try reaching out any time.” According to reports, other officers at the station didn’t leave for the scene until 3:09 a.m., after receiving a request for assistance from the drone company.
 
Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik reads President Lee Jae Myung's message at the funeral for late Coast Guard Sergeant Lee Jae-seok on Sept. 12 in Incheon. [NEWS1]

A wreath of white flowers is sent to the funeral of late Sergeant Lee Jae-seok by President Lee Jae Myung on Sept. 12. [YONHAP]

Lee was declared missing until his body was found at 9:41 a.m. in waters near Kkot Island. He was in cardiac arrest when he was located and pronounced dead after being transferred to a hospital.
 
The Korea Coast Guard’s operational regulations state that patrols must include at least two officers unless under exceptional circumstances — a rule that was not followed in this case.
 
Questions have also been raised about delays in reporting the incident to higher authorities. The Incheon Coast Guard and the Central Regional Coast Guard reportedly learned of Lee’s disappearance at around 3:30 a.m. — 80 minutes after he had first departed for the scene.
 
“The upper-level agency issued helicopter dispatch orders at 3:32 a.m., and it took at least 20 minutes to prepare for takeoff," said a Coast Guard official. "The chopper took off at approximately 3:55 a.m. and arrived at the site within 7 minutes. We are investigating why the report was delayed.”
 
The Coast Guard said it formed a six-member fact-finding team composed of external experts on Sunday. The team will conduct a two-week investigation to determine whether all procedures were properly followed and identify any wrongdoing.
 
“We will fully support the investigation to ensure every detail is examined thoroughly and transparently,” the agency said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [[email protected]]
