Man arrested for allegedly killing common-law partner on golf course in South Gyeongsang
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 16:12
Police arrested a man in his 50s accused of killing his former common-law partner at a golf course in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, earlier this month, authorities said Monday.
The South Gyeongsang Provincial Police Precinct said the suspect faces charges of murdering a woman in her 50s who worked as a caddie at the course. The killing took place at around 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 5.
The suspect entered the golf course at around 7:40 a.m. through a nearby trail and waited for more than three hours for a chance to approach the victim, according to police. He was dressed like a golf course worker, which kept him from raising suspicion.
The pair had lived together for several years but separated in July after the man assaulted the woman in a domestic violence incident. At the time, the police provided the victim with a smartwatch for emergency alerts and increased patrols in the area around her home. The victim had the device on the day of the incident, but left it in her locker due to work conditions.
The suspect told investigators that he killed the victim because he felt anger and betrayal after she avoided contact with him following their separation and because of disputes over money.
He attempted suicide after the crime but was rescued by emergency responders and discharged from the hospital on Friday. Police said they will continue questioning him to determine more details of the crime.
BY KIM JI-HYE
