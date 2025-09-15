Man suspected of killing female TikToker, abandoning body confesses to murder
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 12:05
A man in his 50s who had been apprehended near the site where a missing woman in her 20s was later found dead has confessed to her murder.
The Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said Monday that it had requested an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of murder and abandonment of a corpse.
The man is accused of assaulting and strangling the woman, a TikToker, to death on Thursday afternoon in Incheon.
He then allegedly loaded her body into his car and drove to a wooded area in Muju, North Jeolla, where he abandoned it in a grassy field. The woman’s parents filed a missing persons report with police at around 4 p.m. on Friday, saying they had lost contact with their daughter.
While tracking her movements, police confirmed that she had been taken from Incheon toward Muju in the suspect’s car. Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, they located the man about 50 to 100 meters (164 to 328 feet) from the site where the body was found.
At the time, he claimed that he had “parted ways with her after an argument.” However, when he refused to show identification and attempted to flee, police suspected his involvement in her disappearance and immediately detained him on charges of obstructing official duties.
The man initially refused to cooperate but eventually confessed to the crime on Sunday afternoon after continued questioning by police.
Around May, the man had approached the woman claiming to “know the TikTok market well” and offered to help her grow her subscriber base. He proposed a partnership and investment, but the two reportedly had ongoing conflicts recently over how to manage the channel.
To determine the exact cause of death, police plan to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service.
