 Mock mayhem, real readiness
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 19:45
Authorities stage a mock chemical attack during an integrated defense drill at the Government Complex Daejeon in Dunsan-dong, Seo District, Daejeon, on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

Authorities stage a mock chemical attack during an integrated defense drill at the Government Complex Daejeon in Dunsan-dong, Seo District, Daejeon, on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

 
Authorities stage a mock chemical attack during an integrated defense drill at the Government Complex Daejeon in Dunsan-dong, Seo District, Daejeon, on Sept. 15. The drill included counterterrorism operations, responses to drone strikes, management of the complex’s integrated situation room, and fire suppression exercises. 
