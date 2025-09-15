Table for you
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 19:40
International visitors take part in a hands-on cooking class at Omi Culinary Lab in a "Seoul Table" culinary class in Jegi-dong, Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 15. The program, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, offers foreigners a chance to shop for ingredients at traditional markets and prepare Korean dishes alongside star chefs. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)