 Truck with more than $317,000 in fines accidentally found and seized in Ulsan
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 14:57
Police arrest the driver after accidentally discovering a truck with 440 million won in unpaid fines during a patrol. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A truck with an outstanding fine of 440 million won ($317,000) was accidentally discovered and seized by police on patrol, according to a report.
 
The official YouTube channel of the Korean National Police Agency posted a video on Sunday titled, “Truck found during patrol owes a whopping 440 million won in fines.”
 

Senior Inspector Bae Eun-gyu of the Ulsan Nambu Police Precinct was on a routine patrol in a squad car at the time, according to the video.
 
“I spotted a suspicious vehicle that day and ran a check on its registration,” Bae said. “At first, I thought the fine was 4.4 million won, but after taking a closer look, it turned out to be 440 million won.”
 
Without issuing a stop order, Bae followed the vehicle and questioned the driver while the truck was stopped at a red light.
 
“Normally, I would approach from the driver’s side,” he said. “But since the truck was in the middle of the road and it looked dangerous, I quickly moved to the passenger side, planning to enter from there.”
 
Police arrest the driver after accidentally discovering a truck with 440 million won in unpaid fines during a patrol. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

He entered the vehicle from the passenger side, saying "Excuse me," and upon checking the driver, confirmed it was the wanted individual. He then moved the vehicle to a safe location and made the arrest.
 
The video has garnered nearly 120,000 views just one day after its release. As of Monday morning, it had already attracted 270 comments.
 
Most commenters criticized the driver, saying things like, “What did he even do to rack up 440 million won in fines? There really are some bizarre people out there,” “How many illegal acts does it take to get hit with 440 million won?” “He clearly just ignored the law and lived causing trouble for others,” and “Four hundred million won in fines? Even if you get caught speeding by 10 cameras a day, you’d have to break the law every day for 4 years.”
 
Others questioned the police, commenting, “The police did nothing while the fines piled up to 440 million won?” and “Shouldn’t they have tracked him down? How does it make sense that they only caught him by chance through a license plate check? How could someone with 400 million won in fines just roam around freely?”
 
Some speculated that the fine wasn’t just for traffic violations or illegal parking but must have included other legal infractions as well.
 
Police arrest the driver after accidentally discovering a truck with 440 million won in unpaid fines during a patrol. [SCREEN CAPTURE]



This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
