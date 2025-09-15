Two middle school students caught by police for allegedly smoking marijuana
Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 11:05
In April, two middle school students were caught by police on suspicion of smoking marijuana in violation of the Narcotics Control Act at a playground near an apartment complex in Seoul.
At the time, the students were running around the playground shouting things like “Someone is chasing me” and “My friend did drugs,” leading to their apprehension. Local residents reacted with shock, saying, “It’s unbelievable that middle schoolers were using marijuana in the heart of Seoul.”
According to the first-ever drug use survey conducted in 2024 targeting adolescents, about 1 out of every 100 respondents said they had used drugs. Experts believe the actual number of youth drug users is likely much higher due to the nature of drug crimes, and they are calling for deeper investigations and countermeasures targeting adolescents.
The data was obtained by Conservative People Power Party Rep. Choi Bo-yun, who sits on the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee. The online pilot survey targeted 1,800 people aged 14 to 24 across Korea. Among them, 12 males and 11 females — 23 people total, or 1.3 percent — reported having used illegal drugs.
“Considering that respondents tend to hide the truth due to fear of punishment, this is a remarkably high figure,” said Professor Lee Hae-kook of the Department of Psychiatry at Catholic University of Korea Uijeongbu St. Mary’s Hospital, who participated in the study.
“Given that the average dark figure of drug crimes in Korea is 28.57 times higher than reported, the actual number of adolescent drug users is likely far greater,” said a Health Ministry official.
Experience with prescription drugs — such as ADHD medication and opioid painkillers — was even more common, according to the survey. A total of 205 respondents, making up 11.2 percent, said they had received prescriptions for such drugs. Of those, 75 respondents said they had misused the medication.
The survey was launched in response to growing public concern over a surge in drug-related crimes involving teenagers in 2023. Prior surveys had only targeted adults, prompting criticism that the youth drug situation was not being adequately studied.
The average age at which illegal drug users first used drugs was 13.2. By age group, those aged 14 to 16 made up the largest share, with eight respondents. The most common reason cited for first-time use was “a doctor’s prescription or medical treatment,” at 30.4 percent. The most common source was “a pharmacy or hospital,” cited by 56.5 percent.
“Among teens, information on how to misuse ADHD or diet pills is shared like a cheat sheet,” said Dr. Chun Young-hoon, director of Chamsarang Hospital in Incheon, which treats drug addiction. “When they can’t access illegal drugs, abuse spreads through visits to hospitals to obtain prescriptions.”
A total of 45 respondents, making up 2.5 percent, said a friend or acquaintance had used illegal drugs, while 432 respondents, or 23.6 percent, said their friend or acquaintance had been prescribed medication. Of those, 154 said they had misused the drugs.
Researchers explained that such indirect experiences must be examined alongside direct use, since drug users often conceal their own crimes by attributing experiences to others. In other words, some may have responded by using a friend’s story in place of their own.
This was a pilot survey conducted ahead of a full analysis. Although the Ministry of Health and Welfare had pledged to conduct an in-depth follow-up study in 2023 as awareness of youth drug issues grew, no additional survey has been carried out in the year since the report’s release.
A ministry official said a research project had been announced through the Public Procurement Service to carry out this year’s survey.
“The online pilot survey showed a significant percentage of adolescents admitting to illegal drug use,” said Rep. Choi. “Since youth drug abuse has reached the level of a serious social crisis, the Health Ministry must urgently conduct in-depth analysis and propose policy solutions based on the findings.”
