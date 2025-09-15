 Ulsan police look into report of attempt to lure children with ice cream
Ulsan police look into report of attempt to lure children with ice cream

Published: 15 Sep. 2025, 13:47 Updated: 15 Sep. 2025, 14:20
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

Police in Ulsan received a report involving an alleged attempt to lure elementary school students amid a series of attempted child abductions reported across the country.
 
Around 3 p.m. on Friday, a woman allegedly tried to lure three elementary school students in an apartment complex in Nam District by saying she would buy them ice cream, according to the Ulsan Nambu Police Precinct on Monday.
 

The students declined the woman’s offer and immediately returned to school, where they informed a teacher, who then contacted the police.
 
Police reviewed CCTV footage from the apartment complex and identified the woman's residence.
 
During questioning, the woman reportedly said she “only spoke to the children because they looked cute” and claimed she had no other intentions.
 
She has no prior criminal record and authorities determined that she left the scene after the children declined her offer.
 
“There appears to be no criminal intent,” said a police official. “We plan to conclude the investigation soon,” the official added.

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Kidnapping Korea Ice cream

