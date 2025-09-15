I've been elected …

The ruling Democratic Party has intensified its pressure on the judiciary, openly demanding the resignation of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. Party leader Jung Chung-rae and senior lawmakers have accused him of obstructing fair trials, while the presidential office briefly echoed the criticism before backtracking. Critics argue that pressuring the chief justice, whose term is guaranteed by the Constitution, violates the principle of separation of powers. They warn that such interference erodes judicial independence, undermines checks and balances and risks damaging the foundation of Korea’s democratic system. [PARK YONG-SEOK]