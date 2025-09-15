Credit divide: equating high credit with wealth

A recent scene in the tvN drama “Law and the City” portrays a clash over public interest in the courtroom. Kang Hee-ji, a defense lawyer, helps a tenant on the verge of eviction from public housing after defaulting on his debts. Facing her is Ahn Ju-hyung, a lawyer representing the bank. The case tilts toward the bank until Kang produces a new ruling favorable to the defendant, blocking the bank’s attempt to seize assets.Kang argues that eviction destroys a person’s entire world, stressing that public housing exists to protect those most in need. Ahn counters that if banks are forced to accept such rulings, they will stop lending to borrowers like the defendant, asking pointedly, “Is one individual’s world the public interest?” The scene that follows shows an applicant meeting the requirements for a public housing loan being rejected by a bank.That drama came to mind after President Lee Jae Myung’s remarks at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Lee urged new policies to support low-credit borrowers, suggesting that lowering their lending rates could be achieved by raising rates for high-credit borrowers.“How can ordinary people survive when the economy grows at less than 2 percent, yet they must pay more than 15 percent in interest?” Lee said. “If financial institutions charged even 0.1 percentage point more to prime borrowers, could they not make loans cheaper for people who now face rates of 15.9 percent?”The president was referring to “Hae-sal Loan 15,” a government-backed program designed for the lowest 20 percent of borrowers by credit rating. The program allows loans of up to 20 million won at a fixed rate of 15.9 percent. Banks issue the loans, backed by guarantees from the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency. Of that 15.9 percent, 9.9 points go to guarantee fees and 6 points to the bank. For people with poor credit histories, that rate is already lower than what the market would otherwise offer, and the risks are considerable. As of late last year, the agency’s substitute repayment rate for defaults reached 25.5 percent.As Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok noted, interest is the price of risk. When borrowers are more likely to default, lenders raise rates to cover potential losses. If the government pressures banks to lower rates for risky borrowers, banks must absorb more losses or pass them along to other customers. Either way, the logical response is to reduce lending to those at greatest risk.Korea has already seen the unintended consequences of well-meaning interventions. In 2021, the Moon Jae-in administration cut the legal cap on lending rates from 24 percent to 20 percent. Licensed private lenders responded by sharply reducing loans to low-credit borrowers. Many were pushed into unregulated or illegal markets and trapped in predatory debt at astronomical rates, often beyond the reach of official statistics.President Lee’s comments sparked fears of repeating that cycle. His suggestion also fueled accusations of “credit discrimination,” by framing high-credit borrowers as wealthy and shifting more costs onto them. Critics argue that this distorts the reality of creditworthiness.High credit does not necessarily mean wealth. Credit scores reflect repayment records, such as paying loans, bills and utility fees on time. Many people with modest assets but disciplined financial habits earn high credit ratings. To lower rates for high-risk borrowers by charging more to those with strong repayment histories, critics say, is akin to raising premiums on safe drivers to subsidize reckless ones.The intention of helping financially vulnerable people is important. Reducing their burden and supporting economic participation benefits society. But such goals must be pursued without undermining basic financial principles. Risk-based pricing is essential for the stability of banks and the broader economy. If government pressure leads to poorly priced loans and rising defaults, the banking system itself could weaken. That in turn would spread damage to depositors and the public at large.It is also worth recalling that banks do not lend government money. They lend funds entrusted by depositors. Treating those funds as if they were public assets to be redistributed at will risks shaking the trust at the core of the financial system.Balancing compassion with prudence is the challenge. The plight of low-credit borrowers is real, but solutions must avoid painting high-credit borrowers as the wealthy or punishing responsible financial behavior. Without that balance, the cycle of unintended consequences will only deepen the divide.