Pragmatic diplomacy toward the U.S. and its obstacles

President Lee Jae Myung will leave for New York on Sept. 23 to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Delivering a keynote address and chairing a Security Council session are prestigious duties. Yet his journey across the Pacific carries mixed emotions of relief, worry, and responsibility.Before his departure, negotiations to secure the release of Korean workers at the LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor plant in Georgia were completed. Their return eased public anger and anxiety. Still, the incident underscored how disputes over tariffs, investment, and regulation could quickly emerge as obstacles in Korea–U.S. relations.In late August, Lee staged a surprising shift toward pragmatic alignment with Washington during his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Observers judged that he had crossed an important strategic river. Tariffs, investment levels and other issues were broadly settled at terms comparable to Japan. For the time being, even voters who favor a more autonomous stance tolerated the results. This was a sharp contrast with two decades earlier, when President Roh Moo-hyun endured intense domestic opposition over troop dispatches to Iraq and his push for a Korea–U.S. free trade agreement. Then, Roh was caught between the demands of George W. Bush’s administration and fierce resistance from younger lawmakers within his own party.For Lee, the challenge does not come primarily from domestic politics. Instead, it is the turbulence of Trump’s own political battles at home that could disrupt the fragile balance.Why, then, does today’s progressive camp remain relatively quiet when faced with Lee’s turn toward pragmatic alignment with the U.S.? Have the activists and lawmakers who once led street protests simply aged into a more practical worldview? More likely, two structural shifts explain the silence.The first is the collapse of the conservative People Power Party, long the anchor of Korea’s pro-U.S. stance. The second is the rise of younger generations, who approach the alliance with pragmatic realism rather than ideological resistance.Two decades ago, Roh’s decision to send troops to Iraq divided public opinion. Support for the dispatch came from conservatives, who then organized under the Grand National Party. Progressives saw Roh’s move as capitulating to the opposition, and his own party members tried to block parliamentary approval.By contrast, in the autumn of 2025, the political landscape has shifted dramatically. After the failed martial law crisis under former president Yoon Suk Yeol, the People Power Party has lost its bearings. Its leadership, clinging to a “Yoon Again” slogan, and supporters who believe the U.S. might intervene to free the jailed former president, have become symbols of disarray. Instead of offering steady backing for the alliance, they appear trapped in nostalgia and factional disputes.As a result, the once solid walls separating pro-U.S. and self-reliant positions have crumbled. With conservatives sidelined, the field is open. Lee, who previously leaned toward autonomy, has stepped into the pro-U.S. space without facing strong resistance. He can now move more freely between emphasizing national autonomy and strengthening ties with Washington, depending on circumstances.The second factor is generational change. Today’s young adults in their twenties and thirties tend to favor pragmatic cooperation with the U.S. In an era of renewed great-power rivalry, they see partnership with Washington as a practical necessity, regardless of sentiment. Even under Trump’s second term, when skepticism toward the U.S. has grown, young Koreans generally regard economic and security cooperation with the U.S. as the most realistic course. Their outlook balances the more self-reliant instincts of the Democratic Party’s older base, many of whom once led anti-U.S. campaigns two decades ago.In short, the obstacles Roh faced in the early 2000s were rooted in domestic ideological divisions. Today, those divisions have faded as the conservative party falters and younger generations accept alliance pragmatism. Lee’s political space has widened as a result. The challenge now lies not in Seoul but in Washington. Shifts in American politics, particularly under Trump’s volatile leadership, could prove more disruptive than any dispute at home.