Do party leaders see only their hard-line supporters?

Han Jeoung-ae, policy chief of the Democratic Party, told reporters on Sunday that she was “disappointed as a legislator with the judiciary’s attitude.” Her remarks targeted the courts for opposing the party’s bill to establish a special tribunal for insurrection cases on constitutional grounds. Han added that “given the gravity of insurrection, the courts should have taken the lead.” The rare public criticism of the judiciary by a senior ruling party official underscored how the Democratic Party is moving to close ranks on judicial reform, largely in response to pressure from its most ardent supporters.Choo Mi-ae, chair of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee, went further. In a social media post, she said Chief Justice Jo Hee-de should resign, accusing him of “emboldening insurrectionists” by canceling related arrests. Her comments echoed President Lee Jae Myung, who said on Thursday, “How can a tribunal for insurrection be unconstitutional?”There had been earlier internal criticism of the plan, with one lawmaker likening it to former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law. But when hard-line supporters pushed back, the lawmaker apologized. A similar clash erupted over revisions to the special counsel law. Floor leader Kim Byung-ki struck a compromise with the People Power Party, only to see it rejected by party leader Jung Chung-rae. Their disagreement spilled into public when Kim demanded an apology. Opposition lawmakers mocked the scene, saying the Democratic Party was effectively led by its most radical supporters.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety also entered the fray. On Friday, Minister Yoon Ho-jung announced an internal probe into allegations that some local governments cooperated with the Dec. 3 martial law attempt. His move appeared aimed at appeasing ruling party hard-liners but drew criticism that such actions could compromise the ministry’s political neutrality ahead of next year’s local elections. Seoul and Busan city governments demanded he stop spreading “distorted claims.”The opposition has been no different. On the same day, People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk visited Saegero Church in Busan, whose pastor Son Hyun-bo was jailed on charges of illegal electioneering, and denounced his arrest as “religious persecution.” Jang also argued that the courts could only restore credibility by swiftly resuming President Lee’s five suspended trials.This hard-line confrontation stands in sharp contrast to the bipartisan meeting hosted by Lee just a week earlier, where party leaders shook hands for the cameras. Both sides now appear focused solely on shoring up their political bases ahead of local elections, with ordinary citizens left out of view.