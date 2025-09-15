The heart and soul of Siena: Piazza del Campo

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In the rolling hills of ancient Tuscany, three small villages once stood on separate ridges. Their meeting point was a lowland market that grew so lively it eventually united the three into a single medieval city: Siena. By 1292, the bustling market square was transformed into a central piazza that became one of Italy’s most celebrated public spaces, Piazza del Campo.The square is shaped like a seashell and covers about three hectares (seven acres), large enough to hold Siena’s population of 50,000 at the time. Its brick pavement is marked with eight marble bands radiating toward a central focal point, dividing the ground into nine fan-shaped sections. The design reflected Siena’s distinctive political order of the era, known as the “Governo dei Nove,” a system of joint rule by nine magistrates.At the focal point, the city built the Palazzo Pubblico, a Gothic town hall, and added a bell tower that rises 102 meters (334.6 feet). The surrounding buildings sit about 4.5 meters above the square’s center, giving the piazza its gentle slope toward the middle. This not only allows for efficient drainage but also turns the angled brick surface into a natural theater. Visitors sit on the slope to watch, or lie back to nap under the open sky.A wide stone track encircles the square, the stage for Siena’s most famous tradition: the Palio horse race. Ten districts, known as contrade, are chosen by lottery to compete twice a year, on the Feast of the Assumption in August and the Feast of the Visitation in July. Riders dressed in medieval costume gallop three laps around the square in a race that lasts barely 90 seconds. Yet the celebrations surrounding the Palio stretch for days, as the city embraces its motto of “unity through competition.”Siena’s steep and irregular streets, often compared to a labyrinth, all eventually converge on Piazza del Campo. Narrow, shaded alleys suddenly open to a sunlit expanse where the bell tower looms above. A municipal statute enacted in 1297 required that all new buildings harmonize with existing structures in height and form. The result is a city of uniform architecture, with the piazza standing out as its dramatic heart.For Siena, the square is more than stone and brick. It is the stage for civic life, the emblem of unity, and through the Palio, the enduring soul of the city.