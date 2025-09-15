Back early from knee injury, Twins outfielder grateful to be in KBO title chase

When LG Twins' All-Star outfielder Hong Chang-ki suffered a torn knee ligament during a game in mid-May, he was initially ruled out for the rest of the regular season in the KBO.However, the 31-year-old veteran surprised even himself with his quick recovery. He made his way back to the lineup Saturday and got a base hit in his only at-bat.Then on Sunday, Hong delivered a sacrifice fly off the bench in the Twins' 14-0 rout of the Kia Tigers at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.With about two weeks still to go this season, Hong is expected to assume an even bigger role as the KBO-leading Twins look to lock down the pennant and earn a bye to the Korean Series."It's been a lot of fun to be playing here after so much time away," Hong said with a smile. "I think I was just as nervous yesterday as I was before my very first at-bat in the league. I didn't even feel my legs, and I could barely swing the bat."Over the past handful of years, Hong has been among the KBO's top on-base machines with excellent outfield defense to boot. Though he had gotten off to a slow start this season, the Twins were still expected to miss Hong's presence atop their lineup and in right field.The Twins were locked in a tight battle with the Hanwha Eagles for first place when Hong went down, following an on-field collision with first baseman Kim Min-su when they both chased a foul fly. During Hong's absence, the Twins fell to second place before using their second-half surge to return to the top."I was pretty confident we'd be in first place by the time I came back," Hong said. "I know we have so many great players here. I want to thank them for all the hard work they've done while I was gone."Hong said he himself didn't expect to be back this early from his injury. He thought he wouldn't be back until October at the earliest. But once the rehab began, Hong grew more optimistic."From early on, I was able to bend my knees and exercise without pain," he said. "I figured I could make it back early if I kept at it."More so than physical issues, Hong also had to overcome some mental blocks, as he kept brooding over the fateful play that led to the injury."I didn't want to believe this at first," he said. "I wondered if I should have been more aggressive in going after the ball or if I should have let up. Then I decided I wasn't going to be able to change what happened, and so I tried to focus on returning as quickly as possible."Hong has now made two straight pinch-hit appearances, and he has yet to play in the field. Manager Youm Kyoung-youb has said he will ease Hong back into defensive duties.Whether Hong will be thrust back into his usual leadoff spot also bears watching, because the Twins' new leadoff guy, Shin Min-jae, is enjoying the best season of his career. He is batting .334 from the top of the order, compared with .278 from his usual No. 9 spot."I haven't really thought about where I am going to hit. It's up to the manager," Hong said. "We have so many talented hitters. If I struggle from the leadoff spot, then I can go hit elsewhere."Yonhap